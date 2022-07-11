NewsIndia
GAANA APP

Gaana app lands in controversy over THIS, netizens demand its boycott on Twitter

Gaana app boycott controversy: The popular music app has run into trouble for hosting songs that allegedly promote violence, specifically beheadings as per netizens.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 07:02 PM IST
  • The Gaana app, one of the most popular apps is being widely criticized by netizens on Twitter
  • It has been accused of hosting songs that promote violence mainly beheading

Trending Photos

Gaana app lands in controversy over THIS, netizens demand its boycott on Twitter

New Delhi: The Gaana app, one of the most popular apps is being widely criticized by netizens on Twitter. Can you guess why? The application has been accused of hosting songs such as “Gustakh-e-Nabi ki ek hi saza, sar tan se juda.” which netizens think promotes the prevalance of beheadings. In the context of the gruesome murder of Udaipur tailor, and the Amravati killings, certain Twitterati were infuriated by this and wrote about it on social media well.

 

Why are netizens calling for boycott of Gaana app?

The meaning of the song ‘Gustakh-e-Nabi ki ek hi saza, sar tan se juda' translates to, “Beheading is the only punishment for those who insult Prophet Muhammad.”

 

Commenting on the same, one netizen wrote, "These songs are freely available on major platforms like YouTube& Music,Apple Music,Gaana,Hungama & Wynk.They are being used in short videos to issue veiled threats to the non Muslim people. This is a major threat to the secular fabric of Bharat."

 

Due to netizens are asking the Gaana app creators to look into this with attached screenshots in their complaint on social media. They were demanding a boycott of the app and asking other people to delete it from their phones. Netizens’ main argument to remove these songs is that such songs contain messages that glorify beheadings which they felt was a dangerous precedent to set after the Udaipur killing in which two men beheaded a tailor for sharing a social media post supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

Live TV

 

 

Gaana appGaana app boycottTwitterTwitter boycottTwitter trends

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The Inspirational Story of Bilal Ahmed of Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Indians become world-class citizens?
DNA Video
DNA: What was main reason behind Shinzo Abe's assassination?
DNA Video
DNA: Shinzo Abe assassination - India has lost its most 'trusted friend'
DNA Video
DNA: Who is behind the assassination of Shinzo Abe?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Cloud bursts near Amarnath cave, rescue operation underway
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 08, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Lesson of beheading being taught under the guise of karate?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will the leader learn from the professor who returned the salary?