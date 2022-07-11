New Delhi: The Gaana app, one of the most popular apps is being widely criticized by netizens on Twitter. Can you guess why? The application has been accused of hosting songs such as “Gustakh-e-Nabi ki ek hi saza, sar tan se juda.” which netizens think promotes the prevalance of beheadings. In the context of the gruesome murder of Udaipur tailor, and the Amravati killings, certain Twitterati were infuriated by this and wrote about it on social media well.

Sar Tan se Juda chant has been used by religious fanatics to justify acts of violence, and even killings over alleged blasphemy#Boycott_GaanaApp pic.twitter.com/mvtvJs4Bti — Guruprasad Gowda (@Gp_hjs) July 11, 2022

Why are netizens calling for boycott of Gaana app?

The meaning of the song ‘Gustakh-e-Nabi ki ek hi saza, sar tan se juda' translates to, “Beheading is the only punishment for those who insult Prophet Muhammad.”

They are available in many platforms like Gaana & are being downloaded & used in short videos to issue veiled threats to non Musl!ms.#Boycott_GaanaApp #GaanaApp_Supports_Beheading pic.twitter.com/4jMlfNeu1T — GuruSevakSoumya (@GuruSevak1020) July 11, 2022

Commenting on the same, one netizen wrote, "These songs are freely available on major platforms like YouTube& Music,Apple Music,Gaana,Hungama & Wynk.They are being used in short videos to issue veiled threats to the non Muslim people. This is a major threat to the secular fabric of Bharat."

This is a major threat to the secular fabric of Bharat.#Boycott_GaanaApp pic.twitter.com/r5rWE1K6cN July 11, 2022

Due to netizens are asking the Gaana app creators to look into this with attached screenshots in their complaint on social media. They were demanding a boycott of the app and asking other people to delete it from their phones. Netizens’ main argument to remove these songs is that such songs contain messages that glorify beheadings which they felt was a dangerous precedent to set after the Udaipur killing in which two men beheaded a tailor for sharing a social media post supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

