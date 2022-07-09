NewsIndia
NUPUR SHARMA

Nupur Sharma remarks row: Man who declared reward to cut off ex-BJP leader's tongue arrested

Nupur Sharma comment row: A Haryana man Irshad Pradhan was arrested for allegedly making inflammatory remarks against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. 

Last Updated: Jul 09, 2022, 07:52 AM IST
  • Police in Nuh have arrested the man who allegedly declared a reward of Rs 2 crore for cutting off now-suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's tongue
  • Tension had erupted in the area after the video was widely shared on social media

Trending Photos

Nupur Sharma remarks row: Man who declared reward to cut off ex-BJP leader's tongue arrested

Nuh (Haryana): Police in Nuh have arrested the man who was a day ago booked for allegedly declaring a reward of Rs 2 crore for cutting off now-suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's tongue over her remarks on Prophet Mohammad during a TV debate. Accused Irshad Pradhan was booked on Thursday after a purported video of the Salaheri resident declaring the reward surfaced on social media.

Accused offered reward to cut off Nupur Sharma's tongue

"He has been arrested and we are interrogating him. We will take him on police remand for questioning after producing him before a court on Saturday," Varun Singla, Senior Superintendent of Police, Nuh, said on Friday. 

Also Read: Another video threatening to BEHEAD Nupur Sharma goes viral, man arrested in UP's Bareilly

The video purportedly showed Pradhan offering the reward to a Youtuber on behalf of entire Mewat to cut off Sharma's tongue. Tension had erupted in the area after the video was widely shared on social media.

"Bring her tongue and take Rs 2 crore. Do it and take the money right now," the man was heard purportedly saying in the video.

(With PTI inputs)

Live TV

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The Inspirational Story of Bilal Ahmed of Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Indians become world-class citizens?
DNA Video
DNA: What was main reason behind Shinzo Abe's assassination?
DNA Video
DNA: Shinzo Abe assassination - India has lost its most 'trusted friend'
DNA Video
DNA: Who is behind the assassination of Shinzo Abe?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Cloud bursts near Amarnath cave, rescue operation underway
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 08, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Lesson of beheading being taught under the guise of karate?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will the leader learn from the professor who returned the salary?