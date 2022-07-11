New Delhi: BJP MLA Vikram Saini from Khatauli seat of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh has stirred a controversy after his video, in which he is giving safety tips to the traders of the city, went viral on social media platforms. The BJP MLA came into the limelight for his controversial statements at an event, where he was interacting with the shopkeepers and traders. The video showed MLA Saini saying that people should keep stones, shovels and pistols in their respective shops.

“How long will the police work? By the time the police come, your shops are set on fire”, said Saini.

According to the reports, the video of BJP MLA was shot on Saturday, while he was addressing the public in Wajidpur Kavali village of Jansath tehsil area. The event was organised to honor Union Minister of State Sanjeev Balyan and BJP MLA Vikram Saini for winning the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections with a thumping majority.

During the ceremony, MLA Saini gave a controversial speech, which was captured by a person on his mobile and went viral on social media.

“Keep one or two boxes of stones, 4-5 shovel bents (agricultural equipment) and two pistols in your shops. How long will the police work? Where are the police? By the time the police come, they set your shops and houses on fire,” MLA can be heard saying in the video.

The BJP MLA also spoke on the Prophet controversy and said, "What Nupur Sharma said, was her democratic right to speak. People have the right to say anything against Hindu deities, but if someone says something against them, he is beheaded. If the neck is to be saved, then unite".