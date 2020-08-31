Galwan Valley faceoff: Pictures of graves of Chinese soldiers go viral on social media

NEW DELHI: Almost two months after the violent cash at the Galwan Valley, proof of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) casualties is finally out. Pictures of graves of Chinese soldiers killed in the clash are going viral on Chinese social media.

According to an American intelligence report, almost 35 personnel of Chinese Army were killed in the violent Galwan Valley. As per Indian intelligence inputs, anywhere between 45-47 Chinese army personnel were killed in the clashes. However, fresh viral pictures suggest that there have been more deaths than the speculated figure.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army said on Monday that on the night of August 29 and August 30, 2020, People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff and carried out 'provocative military movements to change the status quo'. "Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the southern Bank of Pangong Lake, and undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground," it said.

The Indian Army also stated that they are committed to maintaining peace and tranquility through dialogue, but are also equally determined to protect the country's territorial integrity.

Both countries are engaged in an around four-month-long standoff at the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh. Despite several levels of dialogue, there has not been any breakthrough and the deadlock continues.