Gangster Bahubali Mukhtar Ansari to appear before CJM court tomorrow

New Delhi: Gangster Mukhtar Ansari will appear virtually in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki Court on June 14.

Police teams have arrived at Mau district in search of two persons including Mukhtar's representative who is absconding and is allegedly related to the ambulance case.

Police are in search of MLA representatives Mohammad Suhaib Mujahid, Anand Yadav and Shahid.

The Barabanki police team are also on the lookout for the trio at all possible locations in the vicinity and surrounding regions.

The police believe that after the arrest of the trio, there may be several major revelations about Mukhtar's network in Barabanki.

Mukhtar's henchmen registered an ambulance in Barabanki ARTO in 2013 on the basis of forged documents.

The police had registered a case of forgery against Dr. Alka Rai, director of Sanjeevani Hospital in Mau, in the same case on April 1.

In the deliberations of the case, Alka Rai's aide Dr. Sheshnath Rai, Mujahid, was also made an accused person in the conspiracy,

After Mukhtar's henchman Rajnath Yadav, Dr Alka and Shesh Nath Rai have also been arrested and sent to jail.