'Gangster Capital': Delhi CM Atishi Slams Centre Over Law & Order; Says Criminals Have No Fear

With Delhi witnessing multiple firings and murders in recent months, Chief Minister Atishi came down heavily on the central government under whose jurisdiction the Delhi Police comes. CM Atishi alleged that the law and order situation in Delhi has been 'deteriorating' and slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah saying that the national capital has become the 'gangster capital'.

"Delhi has become 'gangster capital'. Criminals, extortionists, and goons have no fear left. They feel they can open fire, kill someone, stab someone but the police won't do anything. I want to know from the country's Home Minister Amit Shah that when Delhi's law and order comes under him then what is he doing for the people of Delhi? The condition of law and order is deteriorating. Extortion and murders are happening every day, however, the home minister has no work other than election campaigning," she told media persons.

The allegations surfaced after the chief minister met with the parents of a 28-year-old man who was killed last week in northeast Delhi's Sunder Nagri. Atishi announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for the bereaved family. The 28-year-old victim was fatally stabbed in the neck on Friday night, allegedly by two brothers. The attack occurred just minutes after the victim and a relative confronted the duo and stopped them from harassing a woman in Sunder Nagri.

The police had arrested both accused after the murder.

In a tweet in Hindi, the chief minister said that recently, a 28-year-old youth was murdered in broad daylight in Sunder Nagari. "I met the family of the deceased today and consoled them. The Delhi government will provide financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the deceased," she said.