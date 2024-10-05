'Ganji Chudail' Is Now Cops' Ally: Check How Delhi Police Makes Witty Post For Safety Advisory

The Delhi Police, which is known for its witty posts on social media to spread awareness among citizens, is again in the news for yet another humorous post for a safety message.

In the recent post, the Delhi Police made use of the viral 'Ganji Chudail' meme to communicate an important road safety message. Notably, the animated character grabbed eyeballs and garnered popularity through the YouTube channel and Instagram account named 'Majedar Kahani'.

In a post on X, the Delhi Police post shared a picture of the meme character wearing a helmet with the text, "Sabko helmet pehnate hain Delhi Police wale (Delhi Police makes everyone wear helmets)".

The Delhi Police captioned the post, "Mujhse nahi, chot se daro! Helmet pehno! (Don't be afraid of me, be scared of getting hurt. Wear a helmet)".

After being shared on social media, the post captured the interest of several users. On X, the post has garnered over 7,000 views. Various users commented on the post and praised the creativity of the message.

Ganji chudail is not so ganji (bald) anymore," a user wrote. "Delhi police dil ki police," said another. "Delhi police is on a roll," commented a third user. "Ganji chudail is the new face of Delhi police," said another. "We got ganji chudail in a helmet before GTA 6," commented one user.