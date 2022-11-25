Gehlot-Pilot clash: ‘There should be some dignity in words’, senior Congress leader

New Delhi: The aged-old Congress party’s steering committee member Harish Choudhary urged not to use wrong words and maintain dignity in political discourse. The request came after Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot used words such as ‘gaddar’ (traitor) for senior state Congress leader Sachin Pilot.

Gehlot, in an attempt to level allegations against Pilot’s ‘2020 revolt’, had said, “A ‘gaddar’ (traitor) cannot be the chief minister... The Congress high command cannot make Sachin Pilot the chief minister...a man who doesn’t have 10 MLAs.”

However, Pilot refuted the claims, maintaining that they were useless.

Choudhary, meanwhile, said, “No matter who the person is or at what post they are, there should be some dignity in words... I don’t have much experience, I am not a three-time CM, or a three-time union minister, or a three-time state party chief (a statement Gehlot repeatedly uses saying party has given him so much). I am 52 years old but haven’t used any wrong word in any circumstance. What will we, or the future generation learn?”

He added, “He is the guardian of 102 MLAs, and he (guardian) should not be given any advice, rather one should take from him….”

State minister for sainik welfare Rajendra Gudha said that “80% of the MLAs in the ruling government are with Pilot. We will take back our claim if Sachin Pilot don’t have 80% MLAs.”

“They may call him ‘nikamma, nakara, gaddar’. But there can be no better leader for the state than Pilot Sahab,” Gudha further added.