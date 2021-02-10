Get ready to travel in newly designed third AC coaches of Indian Railways; check passenger-friendly features

The newly designed third AC coaches of the Indian Railways was on Wednesday rolled out from the rail coach factory at Kapurthala to RDSO Lucknow for the upcoming trial. This Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) three-tier coach was conceived by RCF Kapurthala and work on its design started in October 2020 with the approval of the Ministry of Railways.

In this new passenger coach, the passenger capacity has been increased from 72 to 83 berths. For increased passenger space, the high voltage electric switchgear presently installed onboard has been shifted below under the frame for the first time in Indian Railways, thereby increasing the passenger capacity by introducing 11 additional berths in these coaches.

Each coach is provided with a wider and one disabled-friendly toilet entry door which is a new initiative. Several design improvements have also been made for improving passenger comfort like the redesign of the AC ducting to provide individual AC vents for each berth.

The improved and modular design of seats and berths, foldable snack tables in both longitudinal and transverse bays, injury-free spaces and holders for water bottles, mobile phone and magazines etc., have also been introduced. Individual reading lights and mobile charging points are provided for each berth in addition to a standard socket.

The addition of improved design of ladder for accessing the middle and upper berths is also a new feature. There is an increased headroom in the middle and upper berths. The design has been improved for both Indian and the Western-style lavatories.

Public address and passenger information systems have also been installed as a part of passenger facilities in these coaches. The ambience and ease of access into coach have been improved by the aesthetically pleasing and ergonomic entrance. The interior of the coach has luminescent aisle markers, illuminated berth indicators integral with night lights with luminescent berth numbers.

There is also improved fire safety by ensuring compliance with the world benchmark of EN45545-2 HL3 for materials, thus meeting the high requirements of the new fire protection standard. RCF has a production plan of 248 number of this three-tier economy coaches in current and next fiscal years.