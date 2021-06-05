Ghar Wapsi in Trinamool Congress? 30 BJP MLAs, 3 MPs want to return to party, claims TMC

New Delhi: The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal on Friday claimed that at least 30 MLAs and three MPs of BJP wants to quit the party and join TMC. The party led by Mamata Banerjee claimed that these BJP leaders are in touch with them regularly. Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress leadership is tet to take a call on ghar wapsi (return home) by former TMC leaders who had joined the BJP ahead of the recently concluded assembly elections which the Mamata Banerjee-led party swept.

According to PTI, top Trinamool sources said that party supremo Mamata will take a final call on allowing those TMC men and women who had crossed over to the saffron party, re-entry into party. While analysts predicted that the party would allow a return very selectively to drive home the message to its cadre ahead of general elections in 2024, that rebellions would not be tolerated. Several former TMC MLAs including Dipendu Biswas and Sonali Guha have in recent past sent letters regretting their decision to join the BJP and sought to return back to the partys fold. Guha, who at one time was considered close to Banerjee, made an impassioned plea on camera seeking the chief ministers forgiveness.

Guha, a four-time legislator from Satgachia in South 24 Parganas, has also written in a letter the way fish cannot stay out of water, I will not be able to live without you, Didi.

Speculation is also rife on a possible homecoming by one of TMCs founder Mukul Roy, who had crossed over to BJP after Banerjees nephew Abhishek visited his wife at a city hospital and spoke to Roys son. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also taken the trouble of ringing up to enquire about Roys wifes health. Roy on his part has tried to lay to rest rumours of his return to TMC, yet they persist as Mamata had termed his conduct as not so bad.

CM Mamata during her election campaign had branded other turncoat TMC members as Mir Jafars after the infamous Bengal general who betrayed Siraj ud Dowlah in the battle of Plassey against Lord Robets Clives army.

TMC will selectively take back people who crossed over. The aim will be to organisationally weaken BJP but at the same time it will not want too many turncoats back as this would be seen as rewarding dissidence, said Rajat Roy, well- known political analyst and member of the Calcutta Research Group.

(With PTI inputs)



