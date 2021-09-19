Ghaziabad cop beats up shopkeeper, demands Rs 50,000 bribe per month, suspended

Ghaziabad: A Station House Officer (SHO) in Ghaziabad’s Kaushambi was suspended after he allegedly beat up a roadside café owner for keeping his shop open till late at night.

The shopkeeper has alleged that the cop demanded Rs 50,000 bribe per month if he wanted to keep the shop open till late.

The police said that the incident took place on Friday at around 9:30 pm, adding that there was no violation on part of the shopkeeper as the administration has fixed the timings for markets to be open till 11 pm.

“The shopkeeper, Chandan Singh, alleged that SHO, Kaushambi police station, Mahendra Singh was demanding Rs 50,000 per month as bribe in case he wanted to open the shop till late night,” the police said in a statement.

A departmental inquiry has been set up against him, Senior Superintendent of Police Pawan Kumar said.

One head constable of link road police station named Mahavir Singh has also been suspended and a departmental inquiry would be carried out against him for dereliction of duty and some other serious charges, the SSP added.

