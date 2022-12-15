Ghaziabad SHOCKER: Three run over by train while making 'REELS' on railway track

Uttar Pradesh: Three persons, including a couple, have been run over by a speeding train while they were "making videos with mobile phones" on a railway track here, police said on Thursday. The incident happened near Kaloo Garhi railway crossing under Masuri police station area on Wednesday night around 9 pm and all the three died on the spot, a senior police official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (rural) Iraj Raja said that investigation has revealed that they were making videos with their mobile phones to upload on social media at the time of incident.

They were so engrossed in filming the video that they could not notice the Padmavat Express passenger train, en route from Old Delhi to Pratapgarh junction, coming on their way, the DCP said.

The deceased have been identified as Nadeem (23), his wife Jainab (20) and Shakeel (30) of Mushahid Colony under Masuri police Station area, police said. The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, they added.