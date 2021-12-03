Ghaziabad's Nehru World School becomes UP's first PASCH certified school

New Delhi: Ghaziabad’s Nehru World School (NWS) has become the first school in Uttar Pradesh to be integrated into the PASCH network, a cooperative organization of schools around the globe supported by the German Federal Foreign Office. These schools promote the teaching of German as a foreign language.

This makes NWS only the fifth school across India and the only school from Uttar Pradesh to gain this recognition.

The school celebrated the milestone with a ceremony that took place on November 29, 2021, on the school premises. The official recognition was handed over by Johannes Hober, the Cultural Counsellor of the German Embassy in the event.

Matthias Stahle, Head Coordinator of the Central Agency of Schools Abroad (ZfA), Dr Arunabh Singh, Director and Susan Holmes, Head Teacher also attended the event.

"The network has created enhanced opportunities for our students to learn German and engage with German learners around the world," commented Ms Holmes.

"This partnership is a milestone for students and teachers of NWS. I am sure it will lead to several opportunities for students in the future," stated Dr Arunabh Singh.

For the unversed, PASCH is an initiative of the German Federal Foreign Office in cooperation with the Central Agency for Schools Abroad, the Goethe-Institute, the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) and the Educational Exchange Service (PAD) of the Secretariat of the Standing Conference of the Ministers of Education and Cultural Affairs in the Federal Republic of Germany.

The PASCH stands for "Schools: Partners for the Future" and aims at awakening interest and enthusiasm for Germany, motivating young people to learn German and creating an international network of schools.

(with inputs from ANI)

Live TV