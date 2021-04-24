हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Avalanche alert

Glacier burst near India-China border in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, no casualties, govt issues alert

No contact has so far been established with the area due to heavy snowfall in Chamoli district.

Glacier burst near India-China border in Uttarakhand&#039;s Chamoli, no casualties, govt issues alert
Picture credit: ANI

Gopeshwar: An avalanche occurred in an area close to the Niti valley near the Indo-China border in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has taken cognizance of the incident and has promised to help the people.

Information was received about a part of a glacier collapsing beyond Sumna Chawki near Malari in the Niti valley, according to Border Roads Organisation (BRO) officials.

No contact has so far been established with the area due to heavy snowfall, they added. A BRO official confirmed the sliding down of a glacier in the area, where labourers are engaged in road construction work.

They had rushed to the spot but are yet to assess the full extent of the damage caused by the avalanch, he said.

Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat tweeted about the incident, saying an alert has been issued and he is in constant touch with the BRO and the district administration for updates.

In another tweet, Rawat said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has taken immediate cognizance of the incident and assured the state of all help.

 

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said he is monitoring the situation closely. "Unfortunate that a disaster has struck Reni Village of Uttarakhand owing to a glacier burst on Dhauliganga river.

"I am monitoring the situation closely. CWC is on alert and a team led by a secretary level officer has taken charge of the situation," he wrote on Twitter.

 

In February, a glacier burst killed nearly 80 people in Chamoli while many went missing.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Avalanche alertUttarakhand glacial burstChamoli districtAmit Shah
Next
Story

COVID-19: Weekend curfew in UP and Karnataka, here's what is allowed and what is exempted

Must Watch

PT1M9S

viral video: man helps seal to free from plastic fire but then what happened | Viral Video