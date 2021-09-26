Go for vaccination, ensure that no one is left out of 'circle of safety': PM Narendra Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address

New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming festival season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to keep following the Centre’s COVID-19 protocol and ensure that no one is left out of vaccination's "circle of safety".

In his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address, PM Modi cautioned that “the festival season is approaching and when the whole country will celebrate 'Maryada Purshottam' Shri Ram's victory over evil, people should remember the fight against Covid also.’’

"Team India is creating several records daily on this front. Several records have been created in the vaccination drive which is being discussed globally," PM Modi said.

Speaking on a wide range of topics in #MannKiBaat. Tune in. https://t.co/FNJDiv7Tvc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2021

"We not only have to get the vaccine administered when it's our turn, but we also have to ensure that no one is left out of this circle of safety," he said.

Even after getting vaccinated, the necessary protocol has to be followed, PM Modi said, adding that he hopes once again Team India will keep the flag flying high in this fight against the Covid pandemic.

In his remarks, PM Modi called for collective efforts to keep rivers pollution-free, on the occasion of World Rivers Day. "We mark so many days, but there is one more day we should celebrate. It is `World River Day`. This day is such which is very consistent with the traditions of India," the PM said.

The PM called September an important month, a month when we celebrate World River Day, and said it is a day to remember the contribution of our rivers that selflessly provide us with water.

The Prime Minister said for Indian rivers are not a "physical thing, but a living entity". The Prime Minister also called for making record business of Khadi products on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2.

