Goa Cabinet portfolio allocation: CM Pramod Sawant keeps key Home, Finance ministries, check full list here

New Delhi: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant allocated portfolios to his eight ministers on Sunday (April 3), over a week after being sworn in for the top job for a second term. Notably, Sawant has retained key Home and Finance ministries among other departments.

Three-time MLA Pramod Sawant had taken oath as the Goa CM for a second consecutive term in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on March 28.

Here’s the full list of Goa Cabinet portfolio allocation

1. CM Pramod Sawant—Home, Finance, Personnel, Vigilance and Official Languages departments

2. Rohan Khaunte —Tourism, Information and Technology and Printing and Stationary departments

3. Vishwajit Rane—Health and Town and Country Planning, Urban Development, Women and Child, and Forest departments

4. Atanasio Monserrate-- Revenue, Labour and Waste Management portfolios

5. Mauvin Godinho— Transport, Industries, Panchayat and Protocol ministries

6. Ravi Naik— Agriculture, Handicrafts, and Civil Supplies portfolios

7. Nilesh Cabral—Public Works Department (PWD), Legislative Affairs, Environment, and Law and Judiciary

8. Subhash Shirodkar—Water Resources, Cooperation and Provedoria (Institute Of Public Assistance) portfolios

9. Govind Gaude— Sports, Art and Culture and Rural Development Agency (RDA) ministries

Three more berths can be filled in the Goa cabinet. Last week, Goa BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade had said that a decision on these vacant cabinet berths will be taken "within a month or two".

The BJP had emerged as the single largest party in Goa by winning 20 seats in the Assembly polls, one short of the majority in the 40-member House. Three independent MLAs and two legislators of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) extended their support to the saffron party leading to Pramod Sawant's return to power in the coastal state.

(With agency inputs)

