Goa closes schools for Classes 8-12, colleges till January 26 amid surge in COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: The Goa government has decided to shut schools for Classes 8 to 12 and colleges till January 26 amid surge in COVID-19 cases.

A circular was issued by state Education Director Bhushan Savaikar in this regard. "As Covid-19 cases are rising in the state, it is decided by the competent authority that the educational institutions from Std VIII and XII will remain closed with immediate effect up to January 26. The students in the age group of 15 to 18 years of St. IX to XII may be called in the school for vaccination purposes only by following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour," the circular read as per IANS. The classes will be held online, it added.

The decision was taken after a meeting of the COVID-19 Task Force on Monday to review the situation in the state. Dr Shekhar Salkar, a member of Task Force told ANI, "After the meeting of the COVID Task Force, it has been decided to close physical sessions for classes 8 and 9 till January 26. Students of classes 10 to 12 have to come only for the vaccination. Colleges will also remain closed till January 26."

On Monday, the Goa government imposed a night curfew in the state. The curfew will be enforced from 11 pm to 6 am.

Meanwhile, Goa registered 592 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, while the total coronavirus tally reached 1,82,793. The death toll increased to 3,525, as per the health department.

(With agency inputs)

