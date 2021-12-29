Partying in Goa? Carry negative COVID report or vaccination certificate

New Delhi: Amid threat of a third COVID-19 wave, Goa is planning to make negative COVID-19 report or double vaccination certificate mandatory to attend parties or visit restaurants, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday (December 29).

District administrations will issue a notification in this regard by eveing today, the CM added. The onus will be on the organisers of these various events in the coastal state to ensure that the guests carry these certificates, PTI reported.

On Tuesday, the Goa government decided not to impose night curfew, for now, so that tourism business remains unaffected amid New Year festivities. "Imposing immediate night curfew is not feasible being a tourist state. We will need time. We have appealed to tourists to take maximum precautions. The health department and police have been instructed to ensure COVID-19 norms are not violated," the Goa CM had said.

Sawant had also said his government was keeping an eye on the COVID-19 positivity rate. Further, the BJP CM said stringent decisions would be taken during the meeting of the task force on January 3 in case the positivity rate sees a spike.

On Tuesday, 112 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Goa, the state health department said. A day earlier, the coastal state had logged 67 coronavirus cases.

The COVID-19 tally rose to 1,80,229 on Tuesday, while the death toll climbed to 3,520 following the death of one patient, as per official data.

(With agency inputs)

