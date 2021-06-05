Goa extends COVID-19 curfew till June 14: CM Pramod Sawant

Panaji: The Goa government on Saturday (June 5) decided to extend the statewide curfew to prevent spread of COVID-19 till 7 am on June 14.

"Our government has decided to extend the state level curfew till 7 am, June 14. Timings for essential shops as defined will be increased to 7 am to 3 pm," Goa Chief Minsiter Pramod Sawant said in a tweet.

He also informed that shops and stores related to house and building repairs, monsoon preparedness, or rain protection and stationary items will be allowed to open.

The state wide curfew was to end on June 7 at 7 am.

Goa had imposed the first curfew on May 9 amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Goa's COVID-19 tally increased by 567 on Saturday to reach 1,58,990, while the day also saw 17 deaths and 1,433 recoveries, an official said.

The overall toll stands at 2,744 and the recovery count is 1,48,030, leaving the state with 8,216 active cases, he informed.

With 4,131 samples being examined in the past 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 8,42,920, the official said.

