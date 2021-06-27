Goa is ready to tackle third wave of COVID-19: CM Pramod Sawant

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said in a statemant that the state government was ready to tackle a possible third wave of the coronavirus infection with a committee of experts and required infrastructure in place.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday (June 26), he said a pediatric intensive care unit and a neonatal intensive care unit have already been established with trained staff, while the task force headed by him was ready to purchase equipment as and when required.

Private hospitals have been told to mobilize extra beds for COVID-19 treatment on short notice, the CM added.

Goa reported 235 new COVID-19 cases, 293 recoveries and five deaths in the last 24 hours, said the state health bulletin on Saturday.

The total number of cases of coronavirus in the state so far has reached 1,65,883. While the total recoveries stand at 1,60,247.

The recovery rate stands at 96.60 per cent.The death toll in the state has climbed to 3,032.The active cases in the state stand at 2,604.

Meanwhile, the Goa government extended the COVID-19 curfew by another seven days till July 5, informed Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant on Saturday.

(With inputs from news agencies)

