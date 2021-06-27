हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Goa COVID

Goa is ready to tackle third wave of COVID-19: CM Pramod Sawant

Private hospitals have been told to mobilize extra beds for COVID-19 treatment on short notice.

Goa is ready to tackle third wave of COVID-19: CM Pramod Sawant
File photo

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said in a statemant that the state government was ready to tackle a possible third wave of the coronavirus infection with a committee of experts and required infrastructure in place.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday (June 26), he said a pediatric intensive care unit and a neonatal intensive care unit have already been established with trained staff, while the task force headed by him was ready to purchase equipment as and when required.

Private hospitals have been told to mobilize extra beds for COVID-19 treatment on short notice, the CM added.

Goa reported 235 new COVID-19 cases, 293 recoveries and five deaths in the last 24 hours, said the state health bulletin on Saturday.

The total number of cases of coronavirus in the state so far has reached 1,65,883. While the total recoveries stand at 1,60,247. 

The recovery rate stands at 96.60 per cent.The death toll in the state has climbed to 3,032.The active cases in the state stand at 2,604.

Meanwhile, the Goa government extended the COVID-19 curfew by another seven days till July 5, informed Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant on Saturday.

(With inputs from news agencies)

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Goa COVIDCOVID-19COVID third wave IndiaCoronavirus
Next
Story

Haryana extends COVID-19 curbs till July 5, announces some relaxations

Must Watch

PT8M54S

Bollywood Breaking: Watch Raveena Tandon and Madhuri Dixit dancing together