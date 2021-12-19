Goa Liberation Day: PM Modi pays tributes to martyrs, attends sail parade, flypast

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (December 19) offered floral tributes at Martyrs' Memorial in Panaji to mark Goa Liberation Day.

Modi is on a one-day visit to poll-bound Goa to participate in the celebrations marking 60 years of the state's liberation from Portuguese rule. Goa Liberation Day is observed on December 19 every year to celebrate the day Indian armed forces freed Goa in 1961.

Goa | Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers tribute at Martyrs Memorial in Azad Maidan, Panaji pic.twitter.com/Vu7sn97t2x — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2021

Later today, Modi also witnessed a flypast and sail parade at Miramar.

As part of Goa Liberation Day celebrations, PM Narendra Modi attends Sail Parade and FlyPast in Panaji pic.twitter.com/ALeiWwtRBC — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2021

Notably, Modi's visit comes ahead of 2022 Goa Assembly elections.

As per the Prime Minister`s Office (PMO), PM Modi will inaugurate multiple development projects including the renovated Fort Aguada Jail Museum, Super Speciality Block at Goa Medical College, New South Goa District Hospital, Aviation Skill Development Center at Mopa Airport and the Gas-insulated Substation at Dabolim-Navelim, Margao.

Further, Modi is also slated to lay the foundation stone for the India International University of Legal Education and Research of Bar Council of India Trust at Goa. "Prime Minister will also release a Special Cover and Special Cancellation to mark the commemoration of the Indian Armed Forces freeing Goa from Portuguese rule. This special episode of history is shown on the special cover, whereas the special cancellation depicts the war memorial at Indian Naval Ship Gomantak, constructed in memory of seven young gallant sailors and other personnel who laid down their lives in "Operation Vijay"," the release added.

Moreover, PM will also release `My Stamp` depicting the Hutatma Smarak at Patradevi, which is a tribute to the sacrifices made by the martyrs of the Goa Liberation Movement. "A `Meghdoot Post Card` depicting a collage of pictures of different events during the Goa Liberation Struggle will also be presented to the Prime Minister. Prime Minister will also distribute awards to the best Panchayat/Municipality, Swayampurna Mitras and beneficiaries of Swayampurna Goa Programme," the PMO informed.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV