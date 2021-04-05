हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Goa

Goa ranks 2nd in unemployment, another ''feather in cap'' for state government: Digambar Kamat

"The directionless BJP government has pushed Goa into financial bankruptcy and economic disaster since grabbing power in 2012. The data released by the CMIE has once again exposed the false claims of the BJP government on employment in the state. This is a tight slap on the face of all those who are doing false propaganda of creating job opportunities for youth in Goa," the LoP said. 

Goa ranks 2nd in unemployment, another &#039;&#039;feather in cap&#039;&#039; for state government: Digambar Kamat
File Photo

Margao: Taking a jibe at Pramod Sawant led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Goa, Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat on Sunday (April 4) said that data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) ranking Goa second in unemployment was another feather in the cap for the state government. 

Kamat also said that the BJP government must now stop fooling people and start fulfilling the promises made to the people of Goa.

"The directionless BJP government has pushed Goa into financial bankruptcy and economic disaster since grabbing power in 2012. The data released by the CMIE has once again exposed the false claims of the BJP government on employment in the state. This is a tight slap on the face of all those who are doing false propaganda of creating job opportunities for youth in Goa," the LoP said. 

Kamat further said, "BJP Government has finished the employment opportunities one after the other after grabbing power in 2012. They stopped mining, did not take any pro-active steps to boost tourism, shelved the Goa Vision-2035 Report and also failed to revive the economy.

"The performance report of the BJP Government from 2012 is reflected in the 21 cases of corruption and illegalities ordered for investigation by the former Lokayukta of Goa. Besides this they do not have a single achievement to show," he added. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
GoaBharatiya Janata PartyBJPPramod SawantDigambar KamatUnemploymentCentre for Monitoring Indian Economy
Next
Story

Uttarakhand forest fires: Centre extends help to state, NDRF team deployed

Must Watch

PT11M44S

COVID-19: India records over 1 lakh cases in 24 hours for first time