Goa to crackdown on beach boozing, following twin drownings

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has warned of a crackdown on the drinking of alcohol on Goa`s beaches, saying the recent drowning of two tourists off Morjim beach, was on account of swimming drunk.

Speaking to reporters in Panaji on Tuesday, Sawant also said that additional police force had been pressed into beach safety duties to prevent any further drowning of tourists. "From now on, there will be enforcement of the law to prevent people from drinking on beaches, Sawant told reporters.

In January 2019, the Goa cabinet had passed a law banning the consumption of alcohol in public places and assured a crackdown on `boozing` on beaches and other tourist sites in the coastal state, which attracts nearly eight million tourists every year.

Drinking in public in Goa now attracts a fine of Rs 2,000 as well as three-month imprisonment. Sawant also said that additional police personnel would be patrolling the beaches to ensure that people do not drink and swim. The Chief Minister also said, that the two persons who drowned off North Goa`s Morjim beach on November 9 had been drunk, which led to the drowning.