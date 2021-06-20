Goa extends COVID-19 curfew till June 28, check guidelines here

New Delhi: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday (June 19, 2021) announced that the COVID-induced curfew in the state is being extended on account of the coronavirus pandemic till June 28.

“State-level curfew will be extended till 7 AM, 28 June 2021. Shops in shopping malls, except cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, entertainment zones allowed to be open between 7 AM to 3 PM. Fish market may also open," Goa CM Pramod Sawant tweeted on Saturday.

The corona curfew was first imposed in Goa on May 9 in view of rising COVID-19 infections in the state and has been extended on five occasions since then.

Earlier, in the previous order, CM Pramod Sawant had allowed opening shops in panchayat and municipal markets, while also allowing marriage function in the state with up to 50 persons.

Additionally, while answering several speculations surrounding tourism in the state, CM Sawant said that tourism activities in Goa would resume only after the population in the age group of 18-44 is administered at least the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, adding that the state government has kept July 31 as the target date by when the entire population in 18-44 age category can be covered.

Goa witnessed an infection positivity rate of as high as 51 percent during the second wave of the pandemic, which later dipped.

Meanwhile, Goa on Saturday recorded 302 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths, while 419 patients recovered from the infection, as per the health department. The COVID-19 tally in Goa reached 1,64,229, the overall toll stands at 2,984 and the number of people discharged is 1,57,772.

