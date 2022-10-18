'God is God, Rahul Gandhi is human being': Nana Patole after Rajasthan minister's 'Lord Ram' comment

New Delhi: Rajasthan minister Parsadi Lal Meena recently compared Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to Lord Ram owing to the former’s padayatra (Bharat Jodo Yatra) from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. He said, “Rahul Gandhi`s padayatra will be historic. Lord Ram too had gone from Ayodhya to Sri Lanka on foot. Rahul Gandhi is walking even more than that, from Kanniyakumari to Kashmir.” After his comment to the media, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole diverted from Rahul Gandhi’s comparison to Lord Ram. Patole said that it is merely a coincidence that Rahul and Lord Ram’s names begin with the letter ‘R’. He further said that the Congress does not equate its leaders to gods, taking a dig at the BJP. Patole remarked that Rahul is a “human being”.

'It's not a comparison with Lord Ram': Nana Patole

"Even Lord Sri Ram also walked (PadaYatra) from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and even Shankaracharya walked the same way, and so is Rahul Gandhi doing in the form of padayatra. People are joining him, so it`s not a comparison with Lord Ram but a coincidence that both Lord Ram and Rahul Gandhi`s names begin with "R". But we don`t compare Rahul with Lord Ram while BJP leaders compare their leaders with God. God is God and Rahul Gandhi is a human being and he is working for humanity and it can be seen by everyone," Patole told ANI.

Bharat Jodo Yatra covers almost 1000 km

The Bharat Jodo Yatra headed by Rahul Gandhi has reached Andhra Pradesh and covered almost 1000 km. The padayatra is expected to pass from Maharashtra on November 7. Patole had organized a meeting on Tuesday for Congress workers’ participation in the event.

Maharashtra Congress Chief on BJP backing out of Andheri East Bypoll

After BJP backed out of the Andheri East bypoll, Patole praised the decision. The BJP withdrew its candidate to let Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena’s candidate Rujuta Latke run unopposed to honour her late husband Ramesh Latke who was a part of the Shiv Sena. This came after MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s request letter to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.