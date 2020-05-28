Godman Daati Maharaj arrested for violating coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown rules, granted bail after questioning

Self-styled godman Daati Maharaj was arrested on Wednesday (May 27) for violating the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown rules by organising a religious ceremony at a temple in Delhi on May 22 but he was granted bail after few hours of questioning.

“Daati Maharaj was arrested in the case registered under Indian Penal Code’s Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 34 (common intention), Section 54B of Disaster Management Act, and Section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act at the Maidan Garhi police station on May 23. He has been released on bail,” said deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur.

Trouble started for Daati Maharaj after some photographs of the ceremony at Shanidham temple were circulated on social media on Saturday (May 23) in which people were seen violating the social-distancing norms during a religious congregation at the temple.

Later, it was found that the congregation was arranged by Daati Maharaj and a case was registred against the godman and some other people at the Maidan Garhi police station for violating the lockdown rules.

During inquiry, the police found that Daati Maharaj had performed a ceremony at the temple in the presence of several people on Friday (May 22).

