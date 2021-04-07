What is an e-pass, how can it help you during night lockdown in Delhi

New Delhi: Amid an unprecedented surge in the COVID-19 infections in the national capital, the government imposed a seven-hour night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am on Tuesday (April 6) with immediate effect.

What is an e-pass?

During the seven-hour window only essential services will be allowed. If any individual needs to travel during this time in Delhi, they will require an e-pass, which is a permission slip issued by the government from its official website.

Citizens can either carry a hard or soft copy of e-pass, which can be shown to the authorities at checkpoints during night curfew.

Who needs an e-pass for travel during night curfew in Delhi?

As per the state governments orders, the vaccination centres in the national capital will be open 24 hours. Individuals traveling to get their vaccination jab during the curfew timings will require a documentation proof.

People travelling for essential services will be exempted from the restrictions but carrying an e-pass for travelling between 10 pm-5 am is mandatory.

Similarly, Journalists and media people will be required to carry an e-pass with them if they are working during night curfew hours.

The order came on the same day when Delhi reported 3,548 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total tally to 6,79,962, as per the Delhi government’s health bulletin.

