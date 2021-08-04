Going to Himachal Pradesh? RT-PCR negative report will be needed if you are unvaccinated

Shimla: As experts keep warning of an impending third wave, and with tourists flocking to the hills in recent times, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to tighten its COVID measures once again. With a spike in COVID-19 cases again, Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday (August 4) made it mandatory for tourists coming to the state to produce a RT-PCR negative report obtained within 72 hours of entry.

However, those carrying vaccine certificates, one or both jabs, will be allowed to enter the state without the RT-PCR report. Justifying the decision, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases, some restrictions are likely to be put in place. He said the pandemic situation was discussed by the Cabinet at its meeting on Tuesday and it was felt that some restrictions would have to be put in place. The Chief Minister also said no overcrowding would be allowed in public transport vehicles.

According to media reports, the state government may also cap the number of people attending social gatherings and public events besides imposing restrictions on crowded places. Himachal Pradesh has over 1,400 active cases, even though the figures had dropped below 800 sometime back. The relaxation of COVID-19 protocols meant a lot of tourists visiting the hill state, along with Uttarakhand, in what is touted as 'revenge' tourism.

