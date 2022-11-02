GOOD NEWS: Arvind Kejriwal's GREAT initiative, starts 'Mahila Mohalla Clinic' for Delhi women

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, has given an unprecedented “gift” to the women of the national capital by inaugurating four ‘Mahila Mohalla clinic’ in order to provide free Gynaecology and Paediatric medical services to women and children below 12 years of age. In a video tweeted by the official Twitter handle of Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal, along with Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, were seen inaugurating the mohalla clinic and touring the facility. Kejriwal also interacted with the hospital's administration and doctors, and also gave a speech thereafter.

"Good news for the women of Delhi. Another new initiative is going to happen in Delhi`s world-class health services from today. The government is going to start a special `Mahila Mohalla Clinic` for women where they will get their gynaecologist`s services, tests, and medicines that are free of cost," Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

In his speech at the inauguration of the Mahila Mohalla Clinic, Arvind Kejriwal said that this is the first time a specialized Mollaha clinic for women will be opened, where the staff will be all women. “Women used to have difficulty discussing Gynae-related problems to the male doctors, hence we have inaugurated four Mahila mohalla clinics to resolve this problem,” Kejriwal said, adding that 100 such clinics will be opened across the city in the first phase, which will include all women staff, including doctors, receptionists and others.

“Earlier, even for small medical cases like fever, cough and cold, patients had to visit big hospitals like AIIMS, Safdarjung, and GTB hospitals, which have huge lines and non-availability of medicines. This issue has been resolved by the opening of Mohalla Clinics in Delhi which provides a world-class facility to patients free of cost. This model has been adopted by the leaders and CMs of other states and opened mohalla clinics,” Kejriwal said. “I would be more than happy if they start establishing Mahila Mohalla Clinics in other states as well,” he added.

Arvind Kejriwal also informed that apart from the existing 239 tests that are present in Mohalla Clinics, extra tests including vaccination of children will be added to the list of tests in the Mahila Mohalla Clinics.

Mohalla clinics system is one of the flagship initiatives of the Kejriwal government and is aimed at boosting the primary healthcare system in the national capital. These clinics will provide specialised services like gynaecologist`s services, tests, and medicines to women free of cost.