'BJP, LG sahib may try, BUT...': Arvind Kejriwal strongly REACTS after BJP puts up ‘Kejriwal Massage Center’ POSTER

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister has come up with a response to BJP leaders Amit Malviya, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, and Kapil Mishra's recent tweet which included a photo of a poster featuring Arvind Kejriwal. It appears the poster was put up outside Tihar jail to mock the AAP leader over allegations made by conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar against former minister Satyendar Jain.

What Arvind Kejriwal said

Reacting to the poster, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal wrote on Twitter, "No matter how hard BJP and LG sahib may try, we will not let the yoga classes being provided to Delhiites be stopped. Today I am meeting all the yoga teachers."

भाजपा और एलजी साहब चाहे कितनी भी कोशिश कर लें लेकिन दिल्लीवासियों को मिल रही योगा क्लासेज़ को हम बंद नहीं होने देंगे। आज सभी योगा टीचर्स से मिल रहा हूँ। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 2, 2022

Kejriwal was referring to the latest feud between Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena over the provision of 'free yoga classes' to Delhiites under the 'Dilli ki yogshala'. Kejriwal claimed that he had submitted a file to the L-G on Oct 26 but it hasn't received the latter's approval.

BJP vs AAP: Poster mocking Delhi CM outside Tihar jail

On Wednesday morning, social media was flooded with photos of an edited poster featuring Arvind Kejriwal giving a massage to an unidentified person.

“Kejriwal Massage Center” posters outside Tihar Jail after ED disclosed that his extortionist minister Satyender Jain was getting masseurs in the jail…



Despite court strictures, Kejriwal continues to defend Satyendra Jain and indulge him so that he doesn’t spill the beans. pic.twitter.com/kfjEONeHe9 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 2, 2022

The poster was re-tweeted by Delhi BJP leaders Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Kapil Mishra and others on Twitter. This added fuel to the already heated war of words between AAP and the BJP over 'corruption' charges and pollution issues.

What did Sukesh Chandrasekhar say?



Incarcerated conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has written to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, alleging that AAP leader Satyendar Jain, who is lodged in Tihar Jail number-7, was threatening him through Director General Prison and jail administration to withdraw a complaint filed in the high court.

In his letter, Chandrashekhar claimed that he paid an amount of Rs 10 crore to Jain as "protection money'', and that he knew Jain since 2015. The conman claimed that he had contributed over Rs 50 crore to the party as he was promised an important position within the party in South India.

"I have been lodged in jail since 2017 and I have known, Mr. Satyendar Jain of AAP since 2015, and have contributed more than 50 crore to AAP on the promise of giving me an important post in the party in South Zone, and also helping me to be nominated to the Rajya Sabha following the expansion," a hand-written letter of Chandrashekhar, which was posted through his lawyer Ashok Singh, read.

"After my arrest in 2017 for the two-leaf Symbol Corruption case, I was lodged in Tihar Jail and was visited by Satyendra Jain, who holds the portfolio of jail minister, multiple times, asking me if I had disclosed anything related to my contribution to AAP to the investigating agency which arrested me," it read.

"Thereafter, in 2019 again I was visited by Satyendra Jain and his secretary and his close friend Sushil in jail, asking me to pay Rs 2 crore every month to him as ''protection money'' to live safely in the jail, and to get even basic facilities provided," it further read.

"Also, he asked me to pay Rs 1.50 crore to DG Prison Sandeep Goel, who he said was a loyal associate of his. He forced me to pay, and a total amount of Rs 10 crore in a matter of 2 to 3 months was extorted from me through constant pressure. All the amounts were collected in Kolkata through his associate Chaturvedi. Hence a total amount of Rs 10 crore was paid to Mr. Satyendra Jain, and Rs 12.50 crore to DG Prison Sandeep Goel," it read.

(With agency inputs)