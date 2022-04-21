Today Delhi Weather Update: Flushed by the constant heatwaves, Delhites on Thursday can expect some relief as Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall in the national capital in the next few hours.

The prediction also suggests that drizzle and gusty winds with a speed of 20-40 Km/h would also occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR

According to the International Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 39 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

The weatherman has already predicted a generally cloudy sky with very light on Thursday in the NCR.

As per IMD, this change in weather is due to the influence of a Western Disturbance over the northwest Himalayan region.

Though it had made a similar forecast of light rain/thundershowers for Wednesday, no station in Delhi-NCR recorded any of it.

The heatwave condition is likely to abate due to an approaching western disturbance, wind conditions and cloudiness over the region, IMD added. Delhi's humidity oscillated between 31% and 17%, the weather department said on Wednesday.

"Relief is expected as there is a possibility of thunderstorm activity around April 21 and 22. More activity is possible on April 21. This is because of an approaching western disturbance approaching and a circulation over Haryana and adjoining areas. Wind pattern will also change," a SkymetWeather report said.

Safdarjung Observatory, the base station for Delhi had recorded the maximum temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, which was 3 notches above normal. Other stations recorded a maximum temperature in the range of 40.6 degrees Celsius (SPS Mayur Vihar) to 43.5 degrees Celsius (Gurugram) in Delhi NCR.

On Tuesday, eight out of 12 stations in the national capital recorded maximum temperatures of more than 43 degrees Celsius, making it the warmest in terms of spatial spread of heatwave to a severe heatwave in Delhi-NCR.

