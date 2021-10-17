Good news for Delhi Metro travellers, now get free high-speed Wi-Fi on Yellow line metro stations

New Delhi: In its efforts to enhance the travel experience for its commuters, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday (October 17, 2021) announced that it has successfully introduced the facility of free high-speed Wi-FI service at its metro stations on the Yellow Line.

The service, which coincides with the start of festival season, is launched at as many as 37 metro stations that cover outer Delhi, north Delhi, central Delhi, south Delhi and Gurugram.

"More than 330 access points have been installed at these 37 stations to provide uninterpreted internet access to the commuters. This High Speed Free Wi-Fi Service will prove to be a special boon to students travelling to and from North Delhi Campus of Delhi University," the DMRC said in a press statement.

Passengers will be able to use standard internet applications like e-mail, Facebook, Google Search, WhatsApp, video and audio calls etc by simply logging into network ID 'OUI DMRC FREE Wi-Fi'.

Here's how to use free W-Fi at Delhi Metro stations

1. Select 'OUI DMRC FREE WIFI' on your mobile phone.

2. Enter your phone number and email ID to get OTP.

3. Enter the OTP, accept terms conditions and tap connect button to enjoy free Wi-fi service.

This is to be noted that the 'OUI DMRC Free High-Speed Wi-Fi' connectivity is already available on all stations of the Blue Line and Airport Express Line.

With this launch, the service is now available at 94 stations of the Delhi Metro Network.

