Good news for LPG customers! Now Refill cylinder from distributor of your choice

New Delhi: The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas on Thursday (June 10) gave a major respite to LPG cylinder customers. In a statement, the ministry said that the customers will now have a choice to decide the distributors they want to refill their LPG cylinders from.

The ministry noted that the facility will be initiated shortly rolled out in the pilot phase in select cities, including Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Gurgaon, Pune, and Ranchi. Also Read: Get LPG cylinder without any address proof, read details of Indian Oil’s offering

Till now, one can book an LPG cylinder from a select dealership. As a result, many face issues in refilling cylinders, especially those living in far-flung areas with low availability of cylinders.

The move is a big help for all those people, as now they will be able to book cylinders from any nearby dealership.