Paytm’s LPG cylinder offer valid till June 30, here’s how you can get a cylinder for almost free

New Delhi: Paytm is running an offer that provides its users with a chance to get an LPG cylinder almost free of cost. The fintech app is offering a cashback of up to Rs 800 for customers who are booking an LPG cylinder via its app for the first time. The last date of the offer has now been extender from May 31 to June 30.

In India, cooking gas cylinder retails at Rs 808-850 per 14kg cylinder depending from state to state. This means that you’ll get a cylinder almost for free if you win Rs 800 cashback in Paytm’s ongoing offer.

How to get a cylinder for almost free?

For participating in the offer, you need to install the Paytm App on your smartphone. Go to the ‘Book Gas cylinder’ option, and select your dealership from the available options such as Bharat Gas, HP Gas and Indane.

Enter your detail such as cooking gas provider, consumer number, mobile number or LPG ID, to proceed with your booking process. You can save your details for future transactions on the app.

Select the Rs 800 cashback while booking the cylinder. You’ll receive a scratch card within 48 hours once you have completed your payment. The offer automatically applies to customers who are booking the gas for the first time.

Upon scratching the card, you can see the reward money you have won as part of the ongoing promotion. You have to scratch the card within 7 days. Otherwise, you won’t be able to benefit from the promotional offer.

Also, please note that the offer is valid only on a minimum booking amount or payment of Rs 500. You’ll be able to avail the offer only once during the ongoing campaign.

Live TV

#mute