Good news for Noida, Ghaziabad residents! COVID curfew lifted in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: The falling COVID-19 cases across the state means no night curfew in Noida, Ghaziabad and the rest of Uttar Pradesh. On Wednesday (October 20), in view of the improved COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh, the state government lifted night restrictions between 11 PM to 6 AM, a senior official said in the state capital, Lucknow.

"On directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, corona curfew between 11 PM to 6 AM is being lifted in the state," Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said. The order in this regard has been issued to all the officers concerned.

The state reported 11 fresh cases on Wednesday and there are 112 active cases, a senior health official said, adding that 16,87,048 patients have recovered from the virus till now. After the lifting of COVID-19 lockdown, the state was continuing with night restrictions which it called 'Corona curfew'.

(With PTI inputs)

