Good news for travellers! Cooked food to be available on all trains from February 14

New Delhi: IRCTC will restore cooked food service in all trains starting from February 14 while service has already been restored in 428 trains.

The decision comes after India sees a decline in Covid-19 cases. Catering services were suspended on March 23, 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, IRCTC introduced ready-to-eat meal service on August 5, 2020 and it is in place since.

Around 30% of the trains including Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto were serving cooked food since December 2021.

From February 14 onwards, the cooked food service will be operational in all the trains, however, the ready-to-eat meal will also be served.

