IRCTC

Good news! IRCTC announces number of special trains to clear extra rush during Christmas, New Year

The bookings for the special trains will open from November 20, 2021, and the passengers will be able to make the bookings through Passenger Reservation System (PRS) Counters and IRCTC Website.

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a number of Special Trains in coordination with Central Railway which are going to run to clear extra rush of passengers during Christmas and New Year 2022.

As per an official release by IRCTC on Friday (November 19, 2021), the bookings for the special trains will open from November 20, 2021, at all Passenger Reservation System (PRS) Counters and IRCTC Website.

According to an ANI report, Train no. 01596 Madgaon Jn. - Panvel Special will leave from Madgaon Jn. at 16:00 hrs. every Sunday from November 21, 2021, to January 2, 2022. The train will reach Panvel at 03:15 hrs on the next day.

Additionally, Train no. 01595 Panvel - Madgaon Jn. Special will leave from Panvel at 06:05 hrs. every Monday from November 22, 2021, to January 3, 2022. The train will reach Madgaon Jn. at 18:45 hrs on the same day.

The passengers need to take note that the train will halt at Karmali, Thivim, Sawantwadi Road, Kudal, Sindhudurg, Kankavali, Vaibhavwadi Road, Rajapur Road, Adavali, Ratnagiri, Sangameshwar Road, Sawarda, Chiplun, Khed, Mangaon and Roha stations, said the release.

"For detailed timings of above trains please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App," said the release.

The release also added that all the norms of State & Central Government regarding COVID-19 including social distancing, sanitization etc should be followed in trains and at the Railway stations.

