हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Railways

IRCTC to provide only 'vegetarian-food' in some trains soon, know more

The Sattvik Council of India has tied up with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to introduce services that fit the requirements of vegetarians and promote vegan travelling to holy destinations.

IRCTC to provide only &#039;vegetarian-food&#039; in some trains soon, know more

New Delhi: The IRCTC will promote "vegetarian-friendly travel" by getting some trains "sattvik certified", especially those running on routes connecting religious sites, according to a statement by Sattvik Council of India which is involved with the certification. No one from the IRCTC, the catering and tourism arm of the Indian Railways, was available for comment.

According to a press release issued by the Sattvik Council of India, it has tied up with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to introduce services that fit the requirements of vegetarians and promote vegan travelling to holy destinations.

The IRCTC runs the Vande Bharat Express which travels from Delhi to Katra. It will be certified as 'sattvik', it said.

The Sattvik Council of India said it will launch the 'sattvik' certification scheme along with IRCTC on Monday. It will also develop a handbook of vegetarian kitchen jointly with the IRCTC.

In the release, it said the IRCTC has an "understanding" with it and has decided to seek "certification" for some of the trains that go to pilgrimage destinations like the Vande Bharat express which goes to in Katra, the end stop for Vaishno Devi temple. This formula is likely to be replicated in around 18 trains, it said.

"IRCTC base kitchens, executive lounges, budget hotels, food plazas, travel and tour packages, Rail Neer plants will be 'sattvik' certified to ensure "vegetarian friendly travel," the statement said.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian RailwaysIRCTCSattvik Council of IndiaVegetarian food
Next
Story

DU Admission: Delhi University declares cut-off marks under special drive to fill some vacant seats

Must Watch

PT7M12S

DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; Nov 13, 2021