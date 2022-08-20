New Delhi: Students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate studies in Mumbai will soon get concession for their bus passes. According to the official announcement by Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport (BEST), students would be given a monthly pass for 100 trips worth Rs. 999 at the concessional fare of Rs. 500 which will be available from August 22 at their nearest bus depot.

"BEST has started a new student concession bus pass for graduation and post-graduation students. They will get pass for 100 trips worth Rs 999 at Rs 500. The passes can be applied online on 'BEST Chalo app' or from nearest bus depot from 22nd August 2022," read tweet by BEST bus transport.

Good news for students

The decision comes a day after Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde announced that students should get bus passes.

After this announcement, the fares for UG and PG students are now included to the student fare as school and junior college students were already given concessional fares.

BEST Bus Conssession fare for students

For students upto Class 5, a concessional monthly pass of Rs 200, quarterly Rs 600 and a half yearly pass for Rs. 1,000 can be issued. Students from Classes 6 to 10 can avail the monthly pass at a concessional fare of Rs 250, quarterly at Rs. 750 and half yearly pass for Rs. 1,250.

Junior College (Classes 11 and 12) students can avail a 100 trips bus pass worth Rs 649 at Rs. 350. The quarterly pass is available for Rs 1,050 and half yearly pass is available at Rs. 1,750