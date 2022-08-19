TS ICET 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE is expected to release the TS ICET 2022 Results very soon. The ICET 2022 results are likely to be released next week, according to the schedule. The TS ICET Result will be made available on the official website - icet.tsche.ac.in - after it is released. The results are expected to be announced on August 22, 2022(Tentative), according to the schedule posted on the TS ICET official website. The time of the outcome has not been disclosed, but it is expected to be announced in the following days.

In addition to the ICET Result, the final answer key will be made available to candidates. The provisional answer key was revealed on August 4, 2022, and applicants had until August 8, 2022 to file complaints. The TS ICET 2022 Rank card is also expected on the same day, i.e., August 22, 2022. ALSO READ: TS EdCET 2022 Results releasing SOON on edcet.tsche.ac.in- Check expected date and other details here

TS ICET 2022: Date and Time

Date August 22, 2022 Time To be announced

Students will be able to check their results on the official TS ICET website, icet.tsche.ac.in, after the results are announced. Candidates will also be able to view their results on trusted third-party websites such as Manabadi at manabadi.co.in. The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, TS ICET, was administered on behalf of TSCHE by Kakatiya University, Warangal.