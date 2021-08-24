Google brings back Tokyo Olympics special doodle games to celebrate Paralympics

New Delhi: The Google doodle Champion Island Games made a surprise comeback to mark the commencement of the paralympics of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics 2020.

The game was launched in July to celebrate the 2020 Olympics and was a great hit with its main character being 'Lucky the cat'.

“Welcome back to the Doodle Champion Island Games! Over the coming weeks, re-join calico athlete Lucky as she explores Doodle Champion Island even further: a world filled with seven sport mini-games, legendary opponents, dozens of daring side quests, and a few new (and old) friends,” Google Doodle said on its page.

However, this time around there is something special and that is, as explained by Google Doodle on their page, “Lookout for bonus levels and brand mew side quests! If you’re one of the chosen few who collects every scroll, you can even see what’s next for our favorite feline.”

Open the Chrome browser and click on the google doodle to join the fun and become the Champion of the Google Olympics special games.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games will be held between August 24, 2021, to September 5, 2021.

