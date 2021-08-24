हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Google doodle

Google brings back Tokyo Olympics special doodle games to celebrate Paralympics

"Lookout for bonus levels and brand mew side quests!" Google doodle wrote on their page.

Google brings back Tokyo Olympics special doodle games to celebrate Paralympics
File photo

New Delhi: The Google doodle Champion Island Games made a surprise comeback to mark the commencement of the paralympics of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics 2020.

The game was launched in July to celebrate the 2020 Olympics and was a great hit with its main character being 'Lucky the cat'.

“Welcome back to the Doodle Champion Island Games! Over the coming weeks, re-join calico athlete Lucky as she explores Doodle Champion Island even further: a world filled with seven sport mini-games, legendary opponents, dozens of daring side quests, and a few new (and old) friends,” Google Doodle said on its page.

However, this time around there is something special and that is, as explained by Google Doodle on their page, “Lookout for bonus levels and brand mew side quests! If you’re one of the chosen few who collects every scroll, you can even see what’s next for our favorite feline.”

Open the Chrome browser and click on the google doodle to join the fun and become the Champion of the Google Olympics special games.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games will be held between August 24, 2021, to September 5, 2021.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Google doodleChampion IslandGoogle Doodle gameTokyo Olympics
Next
Story

Book your COVID-19 vaccination slot on WhatsApp, here's step by step guide

Must Watch

PT5M19S

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's bungalow seized in Chennai, big action of probe agency ED