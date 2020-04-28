हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Google doodle

Google Doodle game series celebrates the ICC Champions Trophy

Google Doodle launched a new series on April 27 with which they are urging people to stay and play at home by sharing throwback interactive games. The latest one that Google shared was their interactive doodle from 2017 celebrating the ICC Champions Trophy.

Google Doodle game series celebrates the ICC Champions Trophy

In Google Doodle's new game series launched on April 27 with which they are urging people to 'stay and play at home' during the lockdown, Google shared their interactive doodle from 2017 celebrating the ICC Champions Trophy on Tuesday (April 28, 2020).

The google doodle blog read, ''As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home. In light of this, we’re launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games! Stay and play at home with today’s featured throwback: Our 2017 Doodle game celebrating Cricket!''

By clicking on the game series doodle it will allow you to bat, just like in cricket and you can enjoy the game by hitting a sixer or a single or you can be bowled out. A beaver umpire shows up from underground with an "out" signboard if you are dismissed. The Doodle Cricket game is a match between snails and crickets and is one of the most interesting games where you get the feeling of being in a stadium and batting.

In 2017 when they launched this doodle, they wanted to make sure the doodle works for everyone, including those on slower mobile networks. And thus, Google kept the file size fly-sized, and the made it Google's smallest interactive Doodle ever- even snail networks can load it in seconds.

Google's initiative will surely cheer up people under lockdown as they now get an option to pass their time of hitting good shots and taking wickets on their online field.

 

