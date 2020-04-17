Google doodle honours teachers and childcare workers amid coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic

Google has paid tribute to teachers and childcare workers guiding students under tough conditions amid coronavirus outbreak with a doodle on Friday (April 17, 2020). The doodle is a part of the Thank You Coronavirus Helpers series introduced to celebrate professionals involved in providing essential services to people in these difficult times.

Thanking teachers and childcare workers the Google doodle blog said, ''As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. We’re launching a Doodle series to recognize and honor many of those on the front lines. Today, we’d like to say: To all teachers and childcare workers, thank you.''

As school, colleges, universities remain closed in several countries due to the deadly virus outbreak, teachers are still putting in efforts to continue the academic process via several means like giving online classes and teaching students through mails and other such platforms.

Prior to this Google has also honored food service providers, grocery workers, packaging, shipping, delivery workers, public transport workers, farmers, doctors, nurses, etc who are working hard and giving selfless service even in this tough time just to ensure that people get their essential needs during the pandemic.

According to reports, Google will continue to honour the coronavirus fighters with a series of news doodles over the next two weeks.

The coronavirus outbreak has brought the entire world into a standstill. In India, the number of COVID-19 cases jumped to 13,387 out of which 11,201 are active cases and as many as 1,748 people have been cured and discharged and one has migrated, said Ministry of Health data on Friday morning. The cases saw a jump by 1007 and 23 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.