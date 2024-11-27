To enhance the security of confidential official information of Government departments Jammu and Kashmir Government issued a Directive to Curb the Use of Third-Party Communication Platforms for Sensitive Communications.

In a significant move to enhance information security, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has issued a directive prohibiting its officers and officials from using third-party platforms such as WhatsApp and Gmail for sharing sensitive and confidential communications. This decision comes in response to a growing trend among government employees to utilize these platforms, which the government deems pose serious risks to the integrity and security of official information.

A circular released by the General Administration Department (GAD) asked government employees not to use third-party communication methods to communicate secret documents.

The order reads “It has come to the attention of the administration that there is an increasing trend among officers and officials to use third-party tools such as WhatsApp, Gmail, and other similar platforms for transmitting sensitive, secret, and confidential information. This practice poses significant risks to the integrity and security of the information being communicated. Using third-party communication tools can lead to several potential issues including unauthorized access, data breaches, and leaks of confidential information. These platforms are not specifically designed to handle classified or sensitive information, and their security protocols may not meet the stringent standards required for official communications."

Consequently, the use of such tools could result in severe security breaches that jeopardize the integrity of governmental operations.

To emphasize the importance of exercising discretion and adhering to established protocols for handling official communications, particularly those of a sensitive, secret, or confidential nature.

The following guidelines are issued for the officers/officials of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir:

1) Classified information falls under the following four categories namely, top secret, secret, confidential and restricted.

2) The use of a government email (NIC email) facility or government instant messaging platforms (such as CDAC's Samvad, NIC's Sandesh etc.) is strongly recommended for the communication of confidential and restricted information.

3) In the context of the e-Office system, the Departments must deploy proper firewalls and white-list of IP addresses. The e-Office server should be accessed through a Virtual Private Network (VPN) for enhanced security.