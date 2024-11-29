Reacting to the violence against Hindus in Banglades, External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar on Friday said that Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus-led interim government is responsible for protecting all Bangladesh citizens, including minorities.

His comments came after the continuos attacks on Hindu communities and places of worship. He highlighted the ongoing challenges faced by minorities in the country since the political upheaval that began in August 2024 after Sheikh Haseena fled the country.

Jaishankar pointed out that reports of violence against Hindus and other minorities, especially during the Durga Puja festival, had been a cause for concern.

The MEA highlighted that the Indian government had taken these incidents seriously, sharing its concerns with the Bangladesh government. Jaishankar also reiterated that India's High Commission in Dhaka was closely monitoring the situation to ensure that the interests of minorities were being protected.

ISKCON Priest's Arrest

Jaishankar's remarks come amid widespread protests and unrest in Bangladesh following the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a former priest of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON). Das is facing sedition charges for allegedly hoisting a saffron flag above the Bangladesh national flag during a rally in October.

This incident has sparked further concerns regarding the treatment of religious minorities in Bangladesh, particularly the Hindu community. Several political leaders, including those from India's opposition, have voiced their concerns over Das’s arrest, calling on the Indian government to intervene in the matter.

Sheikh Hasina Calls for Chinmoy Krishna Das's Immidiate Release

Amid the growing tension, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was ousted from power in August 2024, has expressed her support for the arrested Hindu monk. Hasina described Das's arrest as 'unjust' and called for his immediate release.

She also urged the Bangladesh government to take stronger measures to protect the rights of religious and ethnic minorities, who have faced violence and discrimination since her removal.