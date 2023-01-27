‘Govt Should Show Video of Surgical Strike’: Congress Leader Rashid Alvi Says ‘We Don’t Trust BJP’

NEW DELHI: The controversy surrounding Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s ‘No Surgical Strike’ remark refuses to die down with several opposition and ruling side politicians expressing their views over the issue frequently. Now, Congress leader Rashid Alvi – an outspoken critic of the Narendra Modi government – has jumped in the defence of his party colleague Digvijaya Singh. Talking to the news agency ANI, Alvi said theirs is nothing wrong with what Digvijay Singh demanded.

Alvi also held that no one is asking for proof but the government should show the video of the surgical strikes conducted by the armed forces in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack on the CRPF in 2019. The Congress leader also reiterated that he and his party has full faith in the country’s defence forces.

“We've confidence in our security forces but can't trust BJP govt. Govt says it has video (of surgical strike) so what's wrong with Digvijaya Singh asking govt to show it? We're not asking for proof (of strike) but the government should show the video it claims it has,” Rashid Alvi said.

#WATCH | We've confidence in our security forces but can't trust BJP govt. Govt says it has video (of surgical strike) so what's wrong with Digvijaya Singh asking govt to show it? We're not asking for proof (of strike) but govt should show video it claims it has:Rashid Alvi, Cong pic.twitter.com/ULtlUyBgLJ — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2023

It may be recalled that Digvijaya Singh has faced severe criticism for recently saying that there’s no evidence that surgical strikes were conducted along the Line of Control in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack on the CRPF.

Singh, who has been slammed by his own party for questioning the authenticity of the surgical strikes conducted in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack on CRPF in 2019, later clarified that he has no doubts about the country’s armed forces and that he had only questioned the BJP-led NDA over the issue.

The former Madhya Pradesh leader, while trying to do the damage control through a series of tweets, said that he held the armed forces in the highest esteem and his questions were pointed at the government and not the armed forces.

He said he was not questioning the armed forces but the Modi government as he as a responsible citizen has the right to know the facts. "I have held our armed forces in the highest esteem. Two of my sisters were married to naval officers...There is no question of my asking questions to defence officials. My questions are to the Modi government," he said on Twitter.

Addressing a public meeting during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, Singh questioned the surgical strikes and accused the government of peddling lies. His remarks triggered a huge political controversy with the BJP targeting him, the Congress and Rahul Gandhi who is leading the foot march.

As the political controversy escalated, Congress distanced itself from Singh's remarks and Rahul Gandhi rebuffed him calling his statement "ridiculous". The armed forces are doing their job "exceptionally well" and do not need to give any proof, Rahul Gandhi told a press conference in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.