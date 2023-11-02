GRAP III In Delhi-NCR As AQI Slips Into Severe Category; Virtual Classes Likely In Schools Soon

New Delhi: Delhi on Thursday enforced the GRAP III as the air quality in the the national capital and its adjoining areas slipped into the severe category. With the implementation of GRAP Stage-III, the state government in NCR and GNCTD may now take a decision to discontinue physical classes in schools for children up to Class V. Delhi's AQI on Thursday evening stood at 402 which falls in the 'Severe' category (401-450).

GRAP III enforces further stringent restrictions on construction and demolition activities in the Delhi-NCR. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) ordered the implementation of the GRAP III keeping in view the prevailing trend of deteriorating air quality.

Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality, in an effort to prevent further deterioration of the air quality, the CAQM decides that ALL actions as envisaged under stage III of the GRAP -'Severe' Air Quality… pic.twitter.com/AxwNVGu57r — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2023

"Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality, in an effort to prevent further deterioration of the air quality, the CAQM decides that ALL actions as envisaged under stage III of the GRAP -'Severe' Air Quality (DELHI AQI ranging between 401-450) be implemented in right earnest by all the agencies concerned in the NCR, with immediate effect, in addition to the stage I and II actions already in force," Stated the CAQM

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai asserted that the next 15 days are going to be crucial amid the rising pollution and deteriorating air quality. Speaking to ANI, Rai said, "When compared to the earlier times, the situation has definitely gone better. However, according to the experts, the next 15 days will be crucial. The government is working on how to cut the sources that cause pollution".

Rai also called for cooperation between the Central government and the state government. "We need to work unitedly in order to curb the situation. Everyone needs to be aware of it", he said.