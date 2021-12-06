हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh

Greater Noida flat owners will have to pay extra money even after registry

The authority has asked for Rs 478 per square meter compensation for the industrial areas and Rs 1769 per square meter for other areas.

Greater Noida flat owners will have to pay extra money even after registry
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay image used for representational use only

The flat owners of the Greater Noida area will have to shed extra money as the Greater Noida Authority has asked the builders to pay more. As per a report in News18, the development authority has been asked to pay more to the farmers as compensation of the land they had given to the authority.

Apparently, this amount would come in between Rs 1-1.5 lakh even after the registry. This amount is other than what the homebuyers have already paid after possession.

A similar ruling was given in 2019, but the builders had gone to the court at that time. Now, the authority has asked for more compensation for its residential, commercial and institutional areas. Builders have been sent notice in this regard, and some have submitted the money as well.

The authority has asked for Rs 478 per square meter compensation for the industrial areas and Rs 1769 per square meter for other areas.

Meanwhile, many buyers staged a protest on Sunday demanding registry for their homes at Kisan chowk. They said that they’ll not vote for any party in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. They threatened that more than 50,000 people will press NOTA in the 2022 elections.

