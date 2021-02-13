Gujarat announces schools to reopen for classes 6 to 8; check details here

Ahmedabad: The state government of Gujarat announced on Saturday that schools will reopen for students of classes six to eight from February 18.

The government had earlier given permission to resume physical schooling only for class nine to class twelve. They announced that class six to eight will also be allowed to continue their schooling in February.

For the students who do not want to risk resuming school yet, online classes will continue and attendance will not be compulsory for students.

Education Secretary Vinod Rao was quoted by PTI saying that physical classes for these students across schools of all boards will resume with strict adherence to the Centre's COVID-19 norms and guidelines issued by the state government.

The decision was taken keeping in mind long-term interest of students as coronavirus cases in the state have declined, he added.

The education secretary also said that district education officers and primary education officers shall ensure that schools comply with the standard operating procedure to avoid coronavirus infections.

Rao clarified that attendance at schools will be voluntary, and parental consent will be necessary for the students who wish to attend school. Online classes will continue for those who do not wish to attend physical classes.

To ensure maximum safety, schools in containment zones will remain closed. Masks will be mandatory for students, teachers and other staff.

Classes 10 to 12 and final-year students of undergraduate and postgraduate courses resumed from January 11, followed by Classes 9 and 11 on February 1 and first-year college classes from February 8.

According to the Gujarat government, the number of students in classes nine to twelve has gradually increased from 40 per cent to 70 per cent after resumption.

(With inputs from PTI)

