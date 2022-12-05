Gujarat Assembly elections second phase: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah to cast votes in Ahmedabad today

Gujarat Assembly elections: Voting will be held today (December 5, 2022) across 93 Assembly seats in 14 districts of Gujarat during the second phase of the state polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in his home state on Sunday evening, is scheduled to exercise his franchise in Ahmedabad. PM Modi will cast his vote at a polling station set up at a high school in Ranip locality in Ahmedabad city.

"Urging all those who are voting in Phase 2 of the Gujarat elections, particularly the young voters and women voters to vote in large numbers. I will be casting my vote in Ahmedabad at around 9 AM," he said in a tweet.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also cast his vote at a municipal sub-zonal office in the Naranpura locality of the city.

It is notable that PM Modi is a registered voter from the Ranip area and had cast his vote in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and previous polls. The polling station falls under the Sabarmati Assembly constituency in Ahmedabad city.

The counting of votes for all 182 constituencies in Gujarat will be taken up on December 8.

Gujarat Assembly polls: 16 seats in Ahmedabad crucial for BJP

Sixteen urban Assembly seats in Ahmedabad city, which are scheduled to go to polls in the second phase of the Gujarat polls today, are crucial for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

BJP currently holds 12 out of these 16 seats, while the Congress has four seats.

Like various other cities of Gujarat, voters of this bustling urban centre have been standing firmly behind the saffron party since the early 90s.

The city has two prominent seats -- Maninagar, from where Modi had contested thrice for the Assembly membership from 2002 to 2014, and the Patidar community-dominated Ghatlodia which has given two chief ministers - Bhupendra Patel and Anandiben Patel.

Despite the Patidar quota agitation in 2015, Bhupendra Patel won by a huge margin of 1.17 lakh votes in 2017.

The Maninagar constituency can easily be termed as the city's most high-profile seat and a bastion of the BJP.

While Jamalpur-Khadia and Dariyapur seats are dominated by Muslims, at least six other seats - Ghatlodia, Thakkarbapa Nagar, Sabarmati, Maninagar, Nikol and Naroda - have a sizable number of Patidar community voters.

Vejalpur and Danilimda (SC) seats also have a considerable number of Muslim voters.

During the 2012 Assembly polls, the BJP bagged 14 seats and the Congress got two seats - Dariyapur and Danilimda.

In 2017, the Congress improved its tally to four seats - Bapunagar, Jamalpur-Khadia, Dariyapur and Danilimda.

This time, the fight has become more interesting with the entry of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has fielded candidates in all 16 seats in the city.

(With agency inputs)